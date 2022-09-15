What to know about ‘buy now, pay later’

Since the pandemic's start, the option to “buy now, pay later” has skyrocketed in popularity, especially among young and low-income consumers who may not have ready access to traditional credit.

If you shop online for clothes or furniture, sneakers or concert tickets, you’ve seen the option at checkout to break the cost into smaller instalments over time. Companies like Afterpay, Affirm, Klarna, and Paypal all offer the service, with Apple due to enter the market later this year.

But with economic instability rising, so are delinquencies. Here’s what you should know:

(Text: Agencies)