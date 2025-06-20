LOGIN
Iran-Israel War: 7 critical steps to take if Earth plunges into a nuclear war

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jun 20, 2025, 16:07 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 16:48 IST

In today’s unstable world with rising tensions between nuclear powers the risk of nuclear conflict is no longer unthinkable. But if the worst happens, what should you do? Here are 7 critical steps to follow if Earth plunges into a nuclear war:

Get Inside Immediately
1 / 8
(Photograph:Future of Life Institute)

Get Inside Immediately

When a nuclear explosion occurs, seek immediate shelter. The best protection is inside a solid, enclosed building, preferably underground or in a basement. Avoid staying in vehicles or open spaces.

Stay Shielded from Fallout
2 / 8
(Photograph:WikiCommons)

Stay Shielded from Fallout

Radioactive fallout can spread for miles. Thick walls, concrete, and earth can block much of this radiation. If possible, take shelter behind several layers of material. The further you are from outside air, the better.

Close All Openings
3 / 8
(Photograph:Pexels)

Close All Openings

Shut windows, doors, vents, chimneys, and any gaps to prevent radioactive dust from entering. Turn off air-conditioning or fans that draw outside air.

Stock Food, Water and Medical Supplies
4 / 8
(Photograph:Pexels)

Stock Food, Water and Medical Supplies

Survivors will need to remain indoors for at least 48 to 72 hours, or longer if fallout is heavy. Store water, canned food, a first-aid kit, and any necessary medications.

Monitor Official Updates
5 / 8
(Photograph:Pexels)

Monitor Official Updates

Use a radio (battery-operated or crank) to listen for official government instructions. Don’t rely on mobile phones or the internet, both may be disabled.

Decontaminate if Exposed
6 / 8
(Photograph:Pexels)

Decontaminate if Exposed

If you were outdoors during the blast or fallout, remove your clothing and shower thoroughly with soap and water. This reduces your radiation exposure dramatically.

Stay Put Until It’s Safe
7 / 8
(Photograph:Pexels)

Stay Put Until It’s Safe

Radiation levels drop rapidly in the first 24–72 hours. Do not leave shelter until government authorities say it is safe. Venturing out too early exposes you to deadly radiation.

Global Nuclear War
8 / 8
(Photograph:Pexels)

Global Nuclear War

While no one wants to imagine a global nuclear war, knowing what to do could save your life. Following these steps increases your chances of survival in the event of the unthinkable.

