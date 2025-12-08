/What the world Googled in 2025? Top 10 global news of the year – Charlie assassination, LA fires, US govt shutdown & more

Conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot dead during a campus event in Orem, Utah, in September 2025, triggering a storm of partisan anger and online conspiracy theories. Following the incident, Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah man, was accused of the murder. He has been charged with aggravated murder and other offences, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Robinson turned himself in to officials a day after the shooting. The killing intensified debates over political violence, security at university events and the role of AI chatbots and social‑media algorithms in rapidly amplifying misinformation surrounding high‑profile crimes.​