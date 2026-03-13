/What's the difference between LPG and PNG? How India’s kitchens depend on cylinders and pipelines

With supply pressures emerging, the government has tightened booking rules for LPG cylinders. The minimum gap between LPG bookings has been raised from 21 days to 25 days as a temporary demand-management measure, while rural consumers face a longer booking cycle of 45 days. At the same time, the government has expanded the Delivery Authentication Code system to nearly 90 per cent of consumers to curb diversion at the distributor level. According to a statement from the Press Information Bureau, “Domestic PNG supply and CNG for vehicles will receive 100 per cent supply with no cuts.”