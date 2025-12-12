LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What’s inside the 13,900 files? Massive discovery trove stuns Tyler Robinson in Charlie Kirk case

What’s inside the 13,900 files? Massive discovery trove stuns Tyler Robinson in Charlie Kirk case

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Dec 12, 2025, 04:39 IST | Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 04:39 IST

Arguing that a preliminary hearing only requires a probable cause determination, not full evidence, they asked the judge to book a three-day session, ideally in April, to move the case forward.

1. State drops a bomb: 13,900 files in the Charlie Kirk homicide case
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

1. State drops a bomb: 13,900 files in the Charlie Kirk homicide case

Prosecutors disclosed they’ve received 13,900 evidence files from law enforcement. Around 300 are duplicates, but the volume confirms the case is far larger than previously understood.

2. Defense has received only 7,951 of those files
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Defense has received only 7,951 of those files

Despite the huge data dump, less than 60 per cent has reached Robinson’s attorneys. A “large new batch” landed just days ago, meaning even the State is still processing material.

3. Prosecutors promise ongoing review — with one full-time paralegal dedicated to the case
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Prosecutors promise ongoing review — with one full-time paralegal dedicated to the case

The State says it is still sorting, redacting, and Bates-stamping documents before turning them over. They emphasised that discovery will remain continuous, possibly up to and even during trial.

4. State pushes to schedule a 3-day preliminary hearing
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

4. State pushes to schedule a 3-day preliminary hearing

Arguing that a preliminary hearing only requires a probable cause determination, not full evidence, they asked the judge to book a three-day session, ideally in April, to move the case forward.

5. Defense blindsided: “We can’t set anything without full discovery”
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Defense blindsided: “We can’t set anything without full discovery”

Robinson’s team said they were not warned the State would request a prelim date today. They argued scheduling is impossible because:

  • Critical evidence is still missing
  • Major motions are pending
  • Their team hasn’t reviewed the thousands of new files

They called the request premature and prejudicial.

6. Death penalty twist: Defense says State triggered new disclosure duties
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

6. Death penalty twist: Defense says State triggered new disclosure duties

The State publicly announced its intent to seek death on the day of Robinson’s arrest.
Defense argues this early declaration requires prosecutors to now reveal:

  • Aggravating factors, and
  • The probable cause evidence supporting each aggravator

Their warning: “We have not received any of that yet.”

7. Court urged to slow down amid disqualification hearing
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

7. Court urged to slow down amid disqualification hearing

With a motion pending to disqualify the county attorney’s office, the defence argued no preliminary hearing can be set until the court decides who will actually prosecute the case.

Trending Photo

How Bangladesh's Eurofighter Typhoon will be superior to Pakistan's F-16
7

How Bangladesh's Eurofighter Typhoon will be superior to Pakistan's F-16

'Flying tanks': Why Russian fighter jets are giants compared to American and Europeans?
7

'Flying tanks': Why Russian fighter jets are giants compared to American and Europeans?

Why Bangladesh's Eurofighter Typhoons won't last 24 hours in a war against India?
7

Why Bangladesh's Eurofighter Typhoons won't last 24 hours in a war against India?

Bangladesh's Eurofighter vs Myanmar’s Su-30s: Can Typhoon change the equation in South Asia?
7

Bangladesh's Eurofighter vs Myanmar’s Su-30s: Can Typhoon change the equation in South Asia?

India's Rafale vs. Bangladesh's Eurofighter: Which fighter jet will rule the skies of Bengal?
6

India's Rafale vs. Bangladesh's Eurofighter: Which fighter jet will rule the skies of Bengal?