/What’s inside the 13,900 files? Massive discovery trove stuns Tyler Robinson in Charlie Kirk case

Arguing that a preliminary hearing only requires a probable cause determination, not full evidence, they asked the judge to book a three-day session, ideally in April, to move the case forward.
Prosecutors disclosed they’ve received 13,900 evidence files from law enforcement. Around 300 are duplicates, but the volume confirms the case is far larger than previously understood.
Despite the huge data dump, less than 60 per cent has reached Robinson’s attorneys. A “large new batch” landed just days ago, meaning even the State is still processing material.
The State says it is still sorting, redacting, and Bates-stamping documents before turning them over. They emphasised that discovery will remain continuous, possibly up to and even during trial.
Robinson’s team said they were not warned the State would request a prelim date today. They argued scheduling is impossible because:
They called the request premature and prejudicial.
The State publicly announced its intent to seek death on the day of Robinson’s arrest.
Defense argues this early declaration requires prosecutors to now reveal:
Their warning: “We have not received any of that yet.”
With a motion pending to disqualify the county attorney’s office, the defence argued no preliminary hearing can be set until the court decides who will actually prosecute the case.