What remains of Jenin post Israeli military operation in West Bank

| Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 09:09 PM IST

Codenamed 'Home and Garden', the Israeli drone strike operation in the city of Jenin was launched in the early hours of Monday, July 3. The operation was aimed at destroying the militant base in the region. The Israeli military has finally wrapped it up. Let us take a look at what remains of the city post the Israeli operation.

'Home and Garden'

Around 1,000 troops were deployed for the operation that was aimed at destroying militant infrastructure and weapons in the Jenin refugee camp. The operation was launched on Monday, July 3.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Israeli troops leave the region

The operation that resulted in the death of 12 Palestinians, five of whom were confirmed fighters from the Hamas or Islamic Jihad factions and an Israeli soldier, came to an end after the Israeli troops withdrew from the region on Tuesday, July 4.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Not a one-time operation

Commenting on the Israeli military operation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "At this moment we are completing the mission, and I can say that our extensive activity in Jenin is not a one-time operation."

(Photograph: Reuters )

People forced to flee

As per reports from Palestinian Red Crescent, around 500 families (nearly 3,000 residents) of the refugee camp at Jenin fled their homes along with their children as Israel launched a drone strike on the region. However, as convoys of Israeli military vehicles left, people started returning to their homes.



(Photograph: Reuters )

City endures massive destruction

Following one of the biggest Israeli military operations in the West Bank region, the city has been massively destroyed. Infrastructure, buildings and streets have all sustained damage in the fighting.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Houses and vehicles destroyed

Images shared by Reuters media agency show houses and vehicles that have been destroyed during the Israeli drone strike on Jenin.

(Photograph: Reuters )

What remains of the city?

Streets and pavings have been ploughed up and homes destroyed. Water and electricity supplies in the region have been severely affected.



(Photograph: Reuters )