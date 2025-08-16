/What really happens when supermassive black holes collide?

Few cosmic events are as dramatic as the collision of two black holes. These mysterious regions of space, where gravity is so strong that not even light can escape, can merge when caught in each other’s pull. When this happens, they release energy on a scale greater than anything else in the universe. In fact, for a brief moment, a black hole merger can outshine all the stars in the observable cosmos, yet not in visible light, but through ripples in spacetime called gravitational waves.

