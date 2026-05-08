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What radar technology is used in the Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter jet

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: May 08, 2026, 18:51 IST | Updated: May 08, 2026, 18:51 IST

The advanced AESA radar and powerful sensor suite make the Chengdu J-20 a leader in stealth air combat technology.

Chengdu J-20: China’s Stealth Powerhouse
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(Photograph: Reuters)

Chengdu J-20: China’s Stealth Powerhouse

The J-20 is China’s flagship fifth-generation stealth fighter, deployed mainly by the PLA Air Force. Its radar and sensor suite drives its strategic advantage in Asia’s skies.

AESA Radar: Heart of the J-20 Sensors
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AESA Radar: Heart of the J-20 Sensors

The J-20 features an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, likely the Type 1475 KLJ-5, which offers rapid tracking, jamming resistance, and long-range target detection.

Stealth Meets Sensor Fusion
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(Photograph: Getty Images)

Stealth Meets Sensor Fusion

Integrating multiple sensors, the J-20 combines radar, infrared search and track (IRST), and electronic surveillance for a full combat picture, even in jamming-rich environments.

Low Observability: Radar Trade-offs
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Low Observability: Radar Trade-offs

The J-20’s airframe and radar use low probability of intercept modes, reducing radar signature. Operating the radar continuously, though, can still risk detection by advanced adversaries.

Digital Battlefield: Situational Edge
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(Photograph: South China Morning Post)

Digital Battlefield: Situational Edge

Fusion of sensor data gives the pilot detailed situational awareness. Real-time data-sharing networks let the J-20 coordinate with other fighters and unmanned systems.

Electronic Warfare: Jamming and Defence
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(Photograph: Japan Defence Ministry)

Electronic Warfare: Jamming and Defence

The J-20’s suite includes advanced electronic warfare tools, letting it jam enemy radars and defend itself against anti-aircraft missiles in contested environments.

Detection and Engagement Lead
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(Photograph: Reuters)

Detection and Engagement Lead

With AESA radar and sensor fusion, the J-20 can detect, track, and engage targets before being spotted itself. These edge technologies ensure China’s lead in regional air combat.

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