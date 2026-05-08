/What radar technology is used in the Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter jet

The advanced AESA radar and powerful sensor suite make the Chengdu J-20 a leader in stealth air combat technology.
The J-20 is China’s flagship fifth-generation stealth fighter, deployed mainly by the PLA Air Force. Its radar and sensor suite drives its strategic advantage in Asia’s skies.
The J-20 features an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, likely the Type 1475 KLJ-5, which offers rapid tracking, jamming resistance, and long-range target detection.
Integrating multiple sensors, the J-20 combines radar, infrared search and track (IRST), and electronic surveillance for a full combat picture, even in jamming-rich environments.
The J-20’s airframe and radar use low probability of intercept modes, reducing radar signature. Operating the radar continuously, though, can still risk detection by advanced adversaries.
Fusion of sensor data gives the pilot detailed situational awareness. Real-time data-sharing networks let the J-20 coordinate with other fighters and unmanned systems.
The J-20’s suite includes advanced electronic warfare tools, letting it jam enemy radars and defend itself against anti-aircraft missiles in contested environments.
With AESA radar and sensor fusion, the J-20 can detect, track, and engage targets before being spotted itself. These edge technologies ensure China’s lead in regional air combat.