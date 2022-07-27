What Putin wants from Iran and why Tehran might be cautious

A budding courtship between Russia and Iran is an unwelcome development for the West that the United States will watch with concern, but it falls well short of a geopolitical game changer.
Russian President Vladimir Putin used a rare foreign trip to Iran, his first outside the former Soviet Union since he launched the invasion of Ukraine, to hold talks in Tehran with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi, as well as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
Here's a look at some of the key questions that their developing relationship poses.
(Text: Reuters)