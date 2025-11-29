BrahMos reaches speeds of Mach 2.8, generating surface temperatures exceeding 2,000 degrees Celsius through air friction alone. At these extreme temperatures, conventional aluminium and steel airframes would melt instantly. The missile's nose cone faces the most intense heating during supersonic flight. Engineers solved this challenge by developing specialised thermal protection systems using advanced ceramics that resist melting and oxidation. This represents one of the most critical technical challenges in hypersonic weapons development globally.