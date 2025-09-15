LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What makes the F-22's fighter jets stealth tech almost impossible to copy

What makes the F-22's fighter jets stealth tech almost impossible to copy

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 02:15 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 02:15 IST

The F-22 Raptor’s stealth technology is unmatched globally. Its unique design, advanced materials, and radar absorbing coatings make it very hard to detect. Know more below.

F-22’s stealth tech
1 / 7
(Photograph: af.mil)

F-22’s stealth tech

The F-22 Raptor is a fifth-generation fighter plane known for its stealth. It uses special shapes, materials and coatings to avoid being seen by radar and heat sensors.

Design shapes to confuse radar
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Design shapes to confuse radar

Its angular edges and smooth curves scatter radar waves away from enemy sensors. Features like internal weapon bays and special air intakes further reduce radar reflections.

Radar-absorbing materials (RAM)
3 / 7
(Photograph: Simple flying)

Radar-absorbing materials (RAM)

The F-22 injects radar-absorbing materials in parts like the wings and fuselage. These materials soak up radar waves instead of reflecting them, shrinking the plane’s radar signature to near invisible.

Managing heat and infrared signals
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Managing heat and infrared signals

Heat from engines is lowered by mixing exhaust with cool air and using special coatings. This reduces detection by heat-seeking missiles and makes it much harder to spot by infrared sensors.

Advanced sensor and communication tech
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Advanced sensor and communication tech

The stealth tech includes quiet communication systems and radar designed to avoid detection. The plane’s sensors can detect enemies first and share info with other forces, maintaining the advantage.

Why is it hard to copy?
6 / 7
(Photograph: af.mil)

Why is it hard to copy?

Stealth is not just materials but the whole design working together. Details like the shape of engine nozzles, antenna placements and panel gaps all reduce signature. These secrets are closely guarded by US security and hard to replicate.

Constantly evolving stealth
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Constantly evolving stealth

The F-22 receives upgrades like new surface coatings and better heat management to stay ahead. Stealth technology is a race where the F-22 remains a leader, making it near impossible for adversaries to copy fully.

Trending Photo

6 countries that rely on foreign troops to protect their borders
7

6 countries that rely on foreign troops to protect their borders

6 small countries with surprisingly tough soldiers
5

6 small countries with surprisingly tough soldiers

6 nations with no army and how they still stay safe
6

6 nations with no army and how they still stay safe

Why the F-22 fighter jets cost more than a Skyscraper
5

Why the F-22 fighter jets cost more than a Skyscraper

What makes the F-22's fighter jets stealth tech almost impossible to copy
7

What makes the F-22's fighter jets stealth tech almost impossible to copy