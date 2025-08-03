/What makes Tejas Mk the lightest supersonic fighter jet flying today?

One of the main reasons the Tejas Mk holds the title of the world’s lightest supersonic fighter is its extensive use of carbon fibre composite materials. Over 90 per cent of its surface area, including the wings and fuselage panels, is crafted from advanced composites rather than heavier aluminium alloys. This choice cuts overall weight by about 30 per cent, while also boosting structural strength and resistance to fatigue and corrosion. The tailless delta wing layout not only reduces weight further by eliminating the need for horizontal stabilisers, but also enhances agility. Thanks to this carefully optimised internal structure, the Tejas combines strength with flexibility and has proven capable of short take-offs and landings, a vital advantage when operating from forward air bases or aircraft carriers.

