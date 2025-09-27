/What makes Haven-1 the world’s first commercial space station that feels like a luxury hotel?

Haven-1 is not just about comfort; it is also equipped with state-of-the-art amenities to support extended missions. The station includes a microgravity research facility, the Haven-1 Lab, which offers ten payload slots for scientific experiments. Each slot can accommodate up to 30 kilograms of equipment, enabling research in areas like human health, plant growth, and protein crystallization. Additionally, the station will provide high-speed internet connectivity via SpaceX's Starlink, allowing astronauts to communicate with loved ones and access information from Earth.

