/What makes BrahMos nearly Mach 3 fast? Understanding the ramjet system behind its power

The ramjet powering BrahMos is built around a small set of highly engineered components that work together with remarkable simplicity. At the front is the inlet, a precisely shaped duct that slows and compresses incoming air as the missile moves forward at high speed. This compressed air flows into the combustion chamber, where it is injected with liquid fuel and ignited, producing a steady stream of high-pressure exhaust. A carefully calibrated nozzle at the rear accelerates this exhaust to generate thrust. Because the ramjet has no compressor or turbine, it relies entirely on the missile’s velocity to maintain airflow, which is why BrahMos must be boosted to supersonic speed before the ramjet can operate. This minimalist, efficient design is one of the reasons the missile can sustain close to Mach 3 for extended periods.