/What makes B-2 Bomber different from any other stealth jet?

While many nations now boast stealth fighters like the F-35, Su-57, or J-20, the B-2 Spirit stands in a class of its own. It isn’t just a stealth jet, it’s a nuclear-capable, globe-spanning bomber with unmatched features.
Unlike stealth fighters with tails and vertical fins, the B-2 uses a pure flying wing design. This shape makes it extremely hard for radar to lock onto, giving it stealth that no fighter jet can match.
The B-2 isn’t built for dogfights, it’s designed to carry nuclear weapons deep into enemy territory. No stealth fighter has this role or range of destructive power.
Thanks to its massive fuel capacity and in-air refuelling, the B-2 can fly more than 10,000 miles without landing. Fighters like the F-35 don’t even come close in range.
Fighters use stealth coatings, but the B-2’s entire surface is layered with radar-absorbing materials (RAM) across a giant 172-foot wingspan, giving it an unmatched radar profile for its size.
While stealth fighters mask their engines, the B-2 goes further. Its engines are buried inside the fuselage with exhaust cooled and dispersed across the wing to reduce heat signature, something fighters don’t prioritise.
The B-2 can communicate securely across the globe using low-probability-of-intercept systems. Unlike fighters, it must stay undetected for long-duration missions, so its comms are built for stealth as much as speed.
At over $2 billion per plane, the B-2 is one of the most expensive aircraft ever built. Its design, radar tech, and mission systems remain so classified that even America’s allies can’t access full details, setting it apart from exportable stealth fighters.