What lies ahead for Ethiopia as war enters second year

It was meant to be a swift military operation, but Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's November 2020 offensive in Tigray now threatens to unleash instability across the country, as fears grow of a rebel advance on Addis Ababa.

The government has dismissed recent claims of territorial gains by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and its ally the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), but has nonetheless ordered the capital to strengthen its defences.

Here is a look at what might lie ahead for Africa's second-most populous nation, as it enters the second year of a war marked by massacres, mass rapes and a starvation crisis.