/What Joe Rogan’s guest just said about ‘3I/ATLAS’ will keep you up till Halloween night

Avi Loeb told Joe Rogan that 3I/ATLAS, an object roughly the size of Manhattan Island, is unlike anything ever observed before. It’s travelling through the solar system in a way that defies natural explanation, leading Loeb to question whether it might be artificially made.
According to Loeb, 3I/ATLAS’s path through the solar system is too perfect to be random. It’s aligned with the plane of the planets within five degrees, a one-in-500 chance and it moves in the opposite direction of the planets. This retrograde motion, he said, could allow it to release probes into the orbits of Earth or Mars.
Comets usually leave tails that trail away from the Sun due to solar radiation pressure. But 3I/ATLAS’s glow, Loeb noted, is pointing toward the Sun, the opposite of what physics predicts. He suggested this could be the result of a jet-like mechanism pushing it forward, similar to propulsion systems used in spacecraft.
When astronomers analysed the gas plume from 3I/ATLAS, they discovered unusual metal ratios, lots of nickel, almost no iron. Loeb pointed out that this ratio matches nickel-based alloys humans use for aerospace construction, not natural space rocks. “It looks manufactured,” he told Rogan flatly.
Loeb revealed that when he tried to publish a paper suggesting 3I/ATLAS’s path might have been “designed”, a journal editor refused to approve it unless he removed that line. “They don’t want to discuss intelligent design,” Loeb said. “They’d rather call it a comet and move on.”
Loeb compared this event to a potential Black Swan, a rare but world-changing discovery. “If this is alien technology,” he warned, “it would transform everything, politics, markets, even religion.” Yet, he lamented, the scientific community is too afraid to take the possibility seriously.
As Halloween approaches, Loeb’s comments have ignited online speculation. Could 3I/ATLAS be a scouting probe, quietly gathering data as it swings past the Sun? “If intelligence is behind it,” Loeb said, “it might already be watching.”