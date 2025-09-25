/What is veto power? Know all the countries that hold it

Know about veto power, an important right to block decisions, held by five countries at the UN Security Council. They use it to protect their interests and influence world affairs. This power can both maintain peace and delay actions.
Veto power is the ability to stop a decision from being made, even if most agree. In the United Nations Security Council, five countries hold this power. If any one of them objects to a proposal, it cannot pass. This power helps protect their interests and keeps a balance in global decisions. Only China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States have this permanent veto power.
China is one of the five countries with veto power in the United Nations Security Council. It uses this power to defend its position on global matters and to prevent actions that it sees as against its interests.
France, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, holds veto power. It uses this right to shape international decisions and protect its own security and diplomatic goals.
Russia holds veto power in the UN Security Council and has used it many times to influence international policy, especially on issues related to security and peacekeeping.
The United Kingdom uses its veto power to influence major UN decisions. This power allows it to safeguard its interests and play a key role in world politics.
The United States is a permanent member with veto power in the UN. It often uses this right to support its foreign policy and allies, affecting major international resolutions.