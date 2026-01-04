LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What is Venezuela’s ‘Cartel de los Soles’, the US-designated terrorist organisation led by Nicolás Maduro?

What is Venezuela’s ‘Cartel de los Soles’, the US-designated terrorist organisation led by Nicolás Maduro?

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Jan 04, 2026, 18:25 IST | Updated: Jan 04, 2026, 18:25 IST

Over a month before the US launched an operation capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, it had designated this cartel as a foreign terrorist organisation (FTO).

Origins of the name
1 / 7

Origins of the name

The term Cartel de los Soles, in Spanish means Cartel of the Suns. It originated in Venezuela in the 1990s as a colloquial label for a network of high-ranking military officers accused of using the drug trade to enrich themselves. Over a month before the US launched an operation capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, it had designated this cartel as a foreign terrorist organisation (FTO). The 'suns' refer to the insignia worn on the epaulettes of senior Venezuelan military uniforms, according to multiple media reports. Initially, it described corruption within the national armed forces rather than a formal criminal organisation.

Allegations of corruption and trafficking
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Allegations of corruption and trafficking

Over time the expression expanded beyond the military to encompass government officials and activities such as illegal mining, fuel smuggling and alleged drug trafficking. Critics and some analysts argue that Cartel de los Soles is not just a traditional cartel with a clearly defined leadership, hierarchy or structure, but rather a convenient shorthand for the widespread entanglement of state figures in criminal networks and corruption.

Charges against Maduro
3 / 7
(Photograph: Truth Social/Donald Trump)

Charges against Maduro

Maduro has been charged alongside his wife, his son and three other co-accused. A newly unsealed US justice department indictment accuses Maduro of four counts in total: conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices. Prosecutors allege that Maduro partnered with “some of the most violent and prolific drug traffickers and narco-terrorists in the world”, facilitating the shipment of thousands of tonnes of cocaine into the United States. The Venezuelan president could make his first court appearance in New York City as early as Monday.

US legal and policy action
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

US legal and policy action

In 2020, the US Department of Justice issued indictments accusing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and members of his inner circle of narcoterrorism and drug trafficking in connection with what it described as Cartel de los Soles. These charges framed Maduro as a leader of a drug trafficking network moving cocaine toward the United States.

Formal terror designation
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Formal terror designation

On November 24, 2025, the United States government formally classified Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) under US immigration law, following a notice published in the Federal Register signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

US justification and scope
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

US justification and scope

US officials have asserted that Cartel de los Soles, along with other designated groups such as Tren de Aragua and Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, is responsible for drug trafficking and related violence throughout the Western Hemisphere and into the United States and Europe.

Sanctions and enforcement
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Sanctions and enforcement

Prior to its FTO status, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control had already labelled Cartel de los Soles as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, freezing any assets within US jurisdiction and prohibiting Americans from doing business with it, while accusing it of providing material support to other terrorist groups.

Trending Photo

'Cocaine Superhighway': Check out the map of Nicholas Maduro's Highway 10, that moved drugs from Venezuela to Europe
7

'Cocaine Superhighway': Check out the map of Nicholas Maduro's Highway 10, that moved drugs from Venezuela to Europe

‘Joint operation’: British and French fighter jets strike an ISIS underground facility in Syria
7

‘Joint operation’: British and French fighter jets strike an ISIS underground facility in Syria

You won’t believe who hit the most ODI sixes in last half-decade: No.2 will blow up your mind
5

You won’t believe who hit the most ODI sixes in last half-decade: No.2 will blow up your mind

'Cocaine is culture': How communism & socialism turned Latin America into narco states
7

'Cocaine is culture': How communism & socialism turned Latin America into narco states

Not Virat, Not Rohit:THESE 5 batters scored the most ODI runs in last half-decade, details inside
5

Not Virat, Not Rohit:THESE 5 batters scored the most ODI runs in last half-decade, details inside