/What is Venezuela’s ‘Cartel de los Soles’, the US-designated terrorist organisation led by Nicolás Maduro?

The term Cartel de los Soles, in Spanish means Cartel of the Suns. It originated in Venezuela in the 1990s as a colloquial label for a network of high-ranking military officers accused of using the drug trade to enrich themselves. Over a month before the US launched an operation capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, it had designated this cartel as a foreign terrorist organisation (FTO). The 'suns' refer to the insignia worn on the epaulettes of senior Venezuelan military uniforms, according to multiple media reports. Initially, it described corruption within the national armed forces rather than a formal criminal organisation.