/What is Valhalla and why Kash Patel’s tribute to Charlie Kirk sparked controversy?

Valhalla is a concept from Norse mythology, described as the hall of slain warriors presided over by the god Odin. According to Britannica, it is the ‘hall of the slain’ in Asgard, where those deemed worthy live blissfully until Ragnarök, or Doomsday. History.com adds that the hall is built with spear shafts and shield-covered walls, and that warriors reside there until they march out through 540 doors to fight alongside Odin against giants. The term has become popularised in films, video games, and even by some military units as a symbolic tribute to fallen comrades.

