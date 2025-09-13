/What is Valhalla and why Kash Patel’s tribute to Charlie Kirk sparked controversy?

Patel concluded his remarks with an emotional farewell: “Rest now, brother. We have the watch, and I'll see you in Valhalla". The comment immediately drew attention for its cultural reference and its tone.
FBI Director Kash Patel’s tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk has drawn widespread attention and sparked debate. Kirk was shot dead on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University. At a press conference, following the arrest of the shooter, Tyler Robinson, on Friday, Patel concluded his remarks with an emotional farewell: “Rest now, brother. We have the watch, and I'll see you in Valhalla". The comment immediately drew attention for its cultural reference and its tone.
Valhalla is a concept from Norse mythology, described as the hall of slain warriors presided over by the god Odin. According to Britannica, it is the ‘hall of the slain’ in Asgard, where those deemed worthy live blissfully until Ragnarök, or Doomsday. History.com adds that the hall is built with spear shafts and shield-covered walls, and that warriors reside there until they march out through 540 doors to fight alongside Odin against giants. The term has become popularised in films, video games, and even by some military units as a symbolic tribute to fallen comrades.
Patel, raised in a Hindu family and who swore his FBI oath on the Bhagavad Gita, has faced criticism for invoking a Norse mythological term to honour a Christian activist. Social media users quickly reacted. One wrote, “A Hindu just said he would see a Christian in Valhalla. Kash Patel is one weird dude.” Another added, “Valhalla??? Is he drunk? Charlie loved Christ and he is in heaven."
The cultural mismatch drew sharp commentary. “Why in the world did Kash Patel mention Valhalla, what kind of Marvel Cinematic Universe government do we have right now?” one user questioned. Another commented, “Wasn’t Kash Patel raised Hindu? Why is he talking about Valhalla? My brother, you have so many more cycles left in the samsara.” A user even wrote, “No you won’t …. Christians don’t go to valhalla my friend….. I’m glad to tell you that truth even though nobody else has the courage.” Some highlighted the religious incongruity: “Valhalla? Was he a child of the Vikings?."
Patel’s words, though meant as a tribute, became a focal point for discussion. “Patel is a Hindu Indian who swore his FBI oath on the Bhagavad Gita. Completely nonsensical and unnecessary,” one X user remarked. However, some users also supported Patel's comments, one said, ”To those that don’t understand the reference to Valhalla the Viking Hall of heroes, this is the highest compliment one warrior can give to a fallen warrior." The episode underscores how public figures’ words, especially those drawing from mythology or cultural symbols, can generate controversy when they intersect with religious and cultural differences.