/What is USS Abraham Lincoln? US’ nuclear-powered battleship moving towards Middle East amid Iran tensions\

Reportedly, at the centre of the redeployment is the battleship USS Abraham Lincoln, which will lead the strike group into the CENTCOM region. The carrier's arrival, accompanied by multiple warships, including at least one attack submarine would take around a week, as per the report. However, there hasn't been any confirmation or any official statement by the US authorities so far. The movement of the USS Abraham Lincoln and its carrier strike group is not linked to any immediate action.