/What is USS Abraham Lincoln? US’ nuclear-powered battleship moving towards Middle East amid Iran tensions\

The United States is reinforcing its military posture in the Middle East as tensions with Iran intensify following widespread anti-government protests in the Islamic Republic. The Pentagon is moving a carrier strike group from the South China Sea to the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, which includes the Middle East, said a NewsNation report on Wednesday. The redeployment comes amid warnings from the US President Donald Trump that Washington could take military action if Tehran is found to be using deadly force against protesters.
Reportedly, at the centre of the redeployment is the battleship USS Abraham Lincoln, which will lead the strike group into the CENTCOM region. The carrier's arrival, accompanied by multiple warships, including at least one attack submarine would take around a week, as per the report. However, there hasn't been any confirmation or any official statement by the US authorities so far. The movement of the USS Abraham Lincoln and its carrier strike group is not linked to any immediate action.
Homeported in San Diego, California, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is the US Navy’s fifth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier and the second ship to bear the name of America’s 16th president. Nuclear-powered and among the largest warships in the world, this ship is designed to operate for decades and project power far from US shores.
Aircraft carriers form the backbone of US naval forces. The Nimitz-class supports sustained air operations against airborne, maritime and land-based targets, enabling the US and its allies to respond rapidly to threats. These vessels also underpin the Navy’s emphasis on readiness, forward deployment and warfighting capability.
Beyond combat roles, USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group conduct maritime security operations, protecting commercial shipping lanes and countering piracy and terrorism. Carriers also provide vital capabilities for disaster relief and humanitarian assistance, often serving as floating command centres in crisis zones.
It is one of the oldest aircraft carriers still in service in the US Navy. There were no US aircraft carriers deployed in the Middle East under the US Central Command as of Monday. The Abraham Lincoln was the closest to the region of all the carrier strike groups on active duty, operating in the waters near Scarborough Shoal, wrote The South China Post quoting the US Naval Institute's carrier tracker.
Demonstrations that began on December 28 have triggered a severe crackdown by Iranian authorities. Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group said at least 3,428 protesters have been killed and more than 10,000 arrested.