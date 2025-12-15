/What is Turtle Island? FBI foils Pro-Palestinian group terror attack planned for NYE in California

The group wasn't just using slogans. FBI agents arrested five members who were allegedly in the final stages of planning IED attacks on five separate locations in Los Angeles for New Year's Eve.
"Turtle Island" is a name used by many Indigenous peoples (specifically the Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee) to refer to the continent of North America. It originates from creation stories where the world is built on the back of a giant turtle. For activists, using the term is often a way to reject the colonial names "USA" or "Canada" and assert Indigenous sovereignty.
While the term itself is cultural and peaceful for millions, the FBI alleges the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF) is a radical offshoot that weaponised the concept. Their ideology reportedly blends "decolonisation" of North America with Pro-Palestinian liberation, viewing both the US and Israel as "settler-colonial" states that must be dismantled, in this case, allegedly through violence.
In recent years, radical academic and activist circles have frequently linked "Turtle Island" (North America) and "Palestine." Slogans like "From Turtle Island to Palestine, Occupation is a Crime" attempt to unify the struggles. FBI Director Kash Patel noted this specific group was motivated by a mix of "pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology."
The group wasn't just using slogans. FBI agents arrested five members who were allegedly in the final stages of planning IED attacks on five separate locations in Los Angeles for New Year's Eve. Authorities seized "destructive devices" and charged the suspects with conspiracy, marking a rare instance of this specific ideological blend manifesting in a coordinated domestic terror plot.
The "Turtle Island" ideology often rejects the authority of US federal agents, viewing them as occupiers. This aligns with the group's alleged plan to specifically target ICE agents and vehicles, alongside civilian targets. The choice of targets reflects a war against the US government's enforcement arm, rather than just random violence.
Attorney General Pam Bondi described the plot as "massive and horrific," indicating that the group had the materials and intent to cause significant casualties. The arrest of a fifth member in New Orleans suggests the network may have had ambitions beyond just Southern California, aiming to strike multiple "colonial" targets simultaneously.
The use of "Turtle Island" in the group's name is significant because it signals their goal: the total removal of the US government structure. By adopting a name that predates the United States, they are signaling that their war is not just about policy, but about the legitimacy of the country's existence itself.