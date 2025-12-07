/What is the waiting period for Tata Sierra? Here's what buyers should expect in 2026

Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin from 15 January 2026. Initial dispatches will prioritise major metros where demand is traditionally highest, followed by phased allocation to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.
Tata Motors will open official bookings for the new Sierra on 16 December 2025. Early registrations are expected to be strong, as the SUV has generated significant interest due to its pricing, design and feature list.
The Adventure+ and turbo-petrol/automatic variants are projected to have the longest waiting periods. These trims offer premium features like the triple-screen cabin, ADAS and 19-inch alloys, making them the first choice for many early buyers.
Entry-level trims such as Smart+ and Pure are expected to have shorter initial waiting times, especially in the first two months. Production capacity for these variants is usually higher, helping Tata meet early demand more quickly.
Waiting times will vary based on location.
Three key elements may extend the waiting period during 2026:
If ordering a specific engine-transmission combination, especially the diesel automatic or TGDI automatic, buyers may experience additional delays.
By mid-2026, the average waiting period for the Tata Sierra is expected to stabilise between 6–12 weeks, depending on the variant and region. Those booking early, between December 2025 and January 2026, are likely to receive faster allocations. Customers wanting top-spec models should prepare for slightly longer timelines.