What is the total cost of NASA and ISRO’s NISAR mission and how it could save millions from natural disasters?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 26, 2025, 20:49 IST | Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 20:49 IST

NASA-ISRO’s NISAR mission costs about $1.5 billion and it will to give countries relevant data to spot and prepare for disasters, millions of people could benefit from early warnings and smarter rebuilding.

NISAR-joint US-India mission with about $1.5 billion cost
(Photograph: NASA | Wikipedia)

NISAR-joint US-India mission with about $1.5 billion cost

The NISAR satellite is the world’s most expensive Earth observation project at $1.5 billion. Built with both us and indian tech, NISAR launches from Sriharikota on 30 july 2025.

(Photograph: NASA)

NISAR uses advanced dual-frequency radar l-band from NASA and S-band from ISRO with a massive 12-metre antenna. Together, they scan nearly all land and ice globally every 12 days, revealing subsurface changes and vital movement invisible to normal satellites.

Precision for disaster early-warning
(Photograph: X)

Precision for disaster early-warning

NISAR’s radar spots ground shifts as tiny as 1 cm. This will helps find early signs of earthquakes, landslides and volcanic activity which will enabl scientists to warn communities faster and prepare resources before disaster hits.

All-weather, day-and-night coverage
(Photograph: NASA)

All-weather, day-and-night coverage

NISAR radar can see through clouds, dust and darkness, so it keeps collecting data during storms, floods or volcanic ash events. This ‘all-conditions’ data means emergency teams and leaders get vital updates almost in real time, no matter the weather.

Free data for global scientists and governments
(Photograph: NASA)

Free data for global scientists and governments

Governments, researchers and rescue teams gets free access to NISAR information. In disaster situations, key data is released in under a day, supporting fast rescue, risk mapping and smarter building after floods, quakes or storms.

Saving lives and billions in losses
(Photograph: X)

Saving lives and billions in losses

By spotting risk zones and rapid changes, NISAR helps leaders plan safer cities and warn at-risk villages in time. protected crops, early evacuations or stronger infrastructure could save millions of lives, prevent billions in damages, and boost disaster resilience.

A new model for space and safety
(Photograph: NASA)

A new model for space and safety

NISAR satellites will not only bring us powerful Earth monitoring data but are also a landmark in international teamwork. Its open-data policy and tech-sharing approach set a model for future space cooperation.

