/What is the top-secret 'X-37B space plane' that Boeing is building?

At first glance, it looks like a miniature version of NASA’s retired Space Shuttle. But the X-37B is no ordinary spacecraft. It’s a top-secret, unmanned spaceplane built by Boeing for the US Space Force and its real mission remains one of the most mysterious stories in modern aerospace. The X-37B isn’t just a science experiment. It’s a potential game-changer in military space tech, orbiting silently for years, doing who-knows-what above our heads. So, what exactly is the X-37B? And why is the world watching it closely?