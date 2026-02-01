LOGIN
Union Budget 2026: What is the ‘PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’ and how will it change 100 districts?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Feb 01, 2026, 18:57 IST | Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 18:59 IST

In the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the 'Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana'. This new programme aims to develop agricultural districts that are currently lagging in productivity.

Developing 100 Agri Districts
1 / 7

Developing 100 Agri Districts

The government will undertake the ‘Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’ to develop 100 specific districts. This initiative will be implemented in partnership with state governments to ensure focused development.

Inspired by Aspirational Districts
2 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Inspired by Aspirational Districts

Motivated by the success of the Aspirational Districts Programme, this scheme adopts a similar approach for agriculture. It involves the convergence of existing schemes and specialised measures to drive growth.

Targeting Low Productivity Areas
3 / 7
(Photograph: Pexels)

Targeting Low Productivity Areas

The programme specifically covers districts characterised by low productivity and moderate crop intensity. It also targets areas that currently suffer from below-average credit parameters.

Boosting Yields and Diversification
4 / 7
(Photograph: Pexels)

Boosting Yields and Diversification

Primary goals include enhancing agricultural productivity and adopting crop diversification. The scheme also promotes sustainable agriculture practices to ensure long-term soil health.

Better Storage and Irrigation
5 / 7

Better Storage and Irrigation

To reduce wastage, the plan focuses on augmenting post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block levels. Simultaneously, it aims to significantly improve irrigation facilities in these districts.

Improving Access to Credit
6 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

Improving Access to Credit

The scheme will facilitate the availability of both long-term and short-term credit for farmers. This financial support is designed to help cultivators invest in better inputs and technology.

Benefitting 1.7 Crore Farmers
7 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

Benefitting 1.7 Crore Farmers

This comprehensive development programme is expected to help approximately 1.7 crore farmers. It represents a targeted effort to lift the agricultural potential of India's most needy districts.

