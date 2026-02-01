In the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the 'Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana'. This new programme aims to develop agricultural districts that are currently lagging in productivity.
The government will undertake the ‘Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’ to develop 100 specific districts. This initiative will be implemented in partnership with state governments to ensure focused development.
Motivated by the success of the Aspirational Districts Programme, this scheme adopts a similar approach for agriculture. It involves the convergence of existing schemes and specialised measures to drive growth.
The programme specifically covers districts characterised by low productivity and moderate crop intensity. It also targets areas that currently suffer from below-average credit parameters.
Primary goals include enhancing agricultural productivity and adopting crop diversification. The scheme also promotes sustainable agriculture practices to ensure long-term soil health.
To reduce wastage, the plan focuses on augmenting post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block levels. Simultaneously, it aims to significantly improve irrigation facilities in these districts.
The scheme will facilitate the availability of both long-term and short-term credit for farmers. This financial support is designed to help cultivators invest in better inputs and technology.
This comprehensive development programme is expected to help approximately 1.7 crore farmers. It represents a targeted effort to lift the agricultural potential of India's most needy districts.