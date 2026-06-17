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What Is the per capita income of G7 nations and where does India stand?

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 19:26 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 19:26 IST

The United States leads G7 nations in per capita income at $94,430, followed by Germany and the UK. India stands at $2,813, about 4 per cent of the G7 average and well below the global average of $15,680. Look at the ranking of the G7 nations with their per capita income.

US Per Capita Income: $94,430
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

US Per Capita Income: $94,430

The United States continues to lead the G-7 group by a significant margin. Its economy relies heavily on high-value technology innovation, massive financial services markets, and decentralised corporate productivity, maintaining its status as the world's primary reserve currency issuer.

2. Germany Per Capita Income: $65,303
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(Photograph: AFP)

2. Germany Per Capita Income: $65,303

As Europe's largest economy, Germany's economic strength is built on advanced manufacturing, engineering, and heavy export machinery (the Mittelstand model). However, structural transformations in energy procurement and manufacturing automation influence its current trajectory.

3. UK Per Capita Income: $61,056
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(Photograph: AFP)

3. UK Per Capita Income: $61,056

The UK’s economic profile is heavily balanced toward services, particularly global banking, fintech, insurance, and higher education. It faces ongoing domestic structural adjustments but remains a major high-income advanced economy.

4. Canada Per Capita Income: $60,305
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(Photograph: AFP)

4. Canada Per Capita Income: $60,305

Backed by an abundance of natural resources, including oil, gas, timber, and critical minerals, Canada pairs its commodity-rich industrial baseline with highly developed service sectors and a strong tech ecosystem in its urban corridors.

5. France Per Capita Income: $52,083
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(Photograph: AFP)

5. France Per Capita Income: $52,083

France features a diverse economy combining massive aerospace engineering, automotive manufacturing, pharmaceutical sectors, and luxury goods with a robust, state-supported public infrastructure and tourism network.

6. Italy Per Capita Income: $46,505
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(Photograph: AFP)

6. Italy Per Capita Income: $46,505

Italy relies heavily on high-end manufacturing exports, precision machinery, fashion, food products, and tourism. While navigating legacy fiscal debt constraints, it retains strong industrial foundations in its northern regions.

7. Japan Per Capita Income: $35,703
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(Photograph: AFP)

7. Japan Per Capita Income: $35,703

Despite boasting world-class automotive, robotics, and electronic engineering sectors, Japan's nominal per capita GDP figures are significantly compressed by multi-decade deflationary cycles and currency fluctuations against the US dollar.

Where India Stands in terms of Per Capita Income?
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(Photograph: AFP)

Where India Stands in terms of Per Capita Income?

India's per capita income is $2,813, which is nearly 4 per cent of the collective G-7 average. While India’s aggregate GDP is among the largest in the world due to its immense population, the distributed per-capita share highlights the massive development runway remaining. India's figure sits far below the global estimated average per capita income of $15,680.

Within the IMF's analytical grouping of Emerging Market and Developing Economies, the combined average is $7,560 (with Emerging and Developing Asia tracking near that baseline), signifying that India is actively working to bridge the gap with its regional peers.

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