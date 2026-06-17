/What Is the per capita income of G7 nations and where does India stand?

India's per capita income is $2,813, which is nearly 4 per cent of the collective G-7 average. While India’s aggregate GDP is among the largest in the world due to its immense population, the distributed per-capita share highlights the massive development runway remaining. India's figure sits far below the global estimated average per capita income of $15,680.

Within the IMF's analytical grouping of Emerging Market and Developing Economies, the combined average is $7,560 (with Emerging and Developing Asia tracking near that baseline), signifying that India is actively working to bridge the gap with its regional peers.