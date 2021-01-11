What is the new coronavirus strain discovered in Japan about?

Japanese officials say the new coronavirus strain differs from highly infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa that have driven a surge in cases.

New virus strain discovered in Japan

A new coronavirus variant has been detected in four travellers from Brazil's Amazonas state, Japan's Health Ministry said, the latest new mutation of the virus discovered.

A ministry official said studies were underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant, which differs from highly infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa that have driven a surge in cases.

(Photograph:AFP)