/What is the net worth & salary of Apple's incoming CEO, John Ternus? Check all details inside

Apple has named John Ternus as CEO from Sept 1, 2026, replacing Tim Cook. A longtime hardware chief, Ternus has risen through the ranks since 2001. Known for a steady leadership style, his net worth is far below that of Cook. So, let's find out his total net worth and his journey at Apple.
Apple announced on Monday that the company's 50-year-old head of hardware engineering, John Ternus, will become the technology giant's chief executive officer on 1 September 2026. He will replace Tim Cook, who has led the Steve Jobs-founded business since 2011 and turned the company's valuation to a $4 trillion.
John Ternus may not be as publicly prominent as Steve Jobs or Tim Cook, but within Apple, he has long held a strong and respected reputation. A mechanical engineering graduate from the University of Pennsylvania (Class of 1997), he joined Apple in 2001 after spending four years at Virtual Research Systems, at a time when the company was just beginning its turnaround.
He began his career at Apple on the product design team, focusing on Mac displays, and later became a close associate of longtime engineering chief Dan Riccio. As Riccio’s role expanded, Ternus’s responsibilities also increased, eventually overseeing hardware engineering for major products like the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Vision Pro. When Riccio stepped down in 2021, Ternus took over as senior vice president, assuming leadership of Apple’s hardware engineering across its product lineup.
John Ternus has spent more than 20 years deeply involved in the precise and hands-on work of hardware development in the company, focusing on materials, tolerances, and manufacturing choices that shape whether a product feels exceptional or ordinary. He was promoted to vice president of hardware engineering in 2013 and, by 2021, rose to lead hardware at Apple, the world’s most valuable consumer electronics firm. Colleagues describe him as a leader who relies more on clarity than charisma, an effective communicator who empowers his team. His leadership style is often compared to that of Tim Cook: measured, collaborative, and cautious about taking unnecessary risks.
Ternus has spent his entire career at Apple, with sufficient wealth, but still, it is far below that of Tim Cook, whom he is set to replace. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ternus is estimated to be worth about $75 million, built over more than 20 years through salary, bonuses, and stock awards. His earnings are expected to rise significantly as CEO, with a pay structure similar to Cook’s. Regulatory filings show Cook earned $74.6 million last year, including a $3 million base salary and substantial stock incentives. Meanwhile, Forbes estimates Cook’s net worth at nearly $3 billion, largely accumulated through Apple shares over his 28-year tenure.