/What is the net worth & salary of Apple's incoming CEO, John Ternus? Check all details inside

John Ternus has spent more than 20 years deeply involved in the precise and hands-on work of hardware development in the company, focusing on materials, tolerances, and manufacturing choices that shape whether a product feels exceptional or ordinary. He was promoted to vice president of hardware engineering in 2013 and, by 2021, rose to lead hardware at Apple, the world’s most valuable consumer electronics firm. Colleagues describe him as a leader who relies more on clarity than charisma, an effective communicator who empowers his team. His leadership style is often compared to that of Tim Cook: measured, collaborative, and cautious about taking unnecessary risks.