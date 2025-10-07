/What is the NaMo Semiconductor Lab and why it matters for India’s future

The NaMo Semiconductor Lab at IIT Bhubaneswar trains India’s future chip designers and makers with Rs 4.95 crore funding. It’s key to India’s push to build local chip production and reduce dependence on imports. Know why it matters.
The NaMo Semiconductor Lab is a high-tech research and training centre approved at IIT Bhubaneswar in October 2025. Backed by Rs 4.95 crore from the MPLAD scheme, it focuses on teaching students advanced chip design, training for semiconductor fabrication, and supporting India’s chip-making industry. This new lab will act as a catalyst for the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Design in India’ initiatives by supporting research and innovation in semiconductor design and fabrication. India currently accounts for 20 per cent of the world’s chip design talent, with students from 295 universities using advanced EDA tools provided by the industry.
The lab is part of a national mission to move India from a chip consumer to a chip producer. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and MeitY say it will help build India’s skill pool and boost research, making the country less dependent on imports.
Out of Rs 4.95 crore, Rs 4.6 crore is for state-of-the-art semiconductor equipment and Rs 35 lakh for specialised design software. These tools help students and researchers learn industry-standard chip-making methods, supporting national manufacturing units.
IIT Bhubaneswar was chosen for its growing importance in India’s semiconductor industry. Odisha already hosts two major new projects a Silicon Carbide compound semiconductor unit and a 3D glass packaging facility. The new lab will add R&D capability and support the Silicon Carbide Research and Innovation Centre (SiCRIC).
India already accounts for 20 per cent of the world’s chip designers, with students from 295 universities using advanced EDA tools. 28 student-designed chips from 20 colleges have been developed at Mohali’s SCL, showing a vibrant ecosystem feeding into chip manufacturing.
The lab’s announcement follows the launch of India’s first locally-produced semiconductor chip. With India’s market forecast to grow from $38 billion in 2023 to over $100 billion by 2030, training strong talent in labs like NaMo Semiconductor is vital for future growth.
The lab will help power India's ‘Make in India’ and ‘Design in India’ drives, nurturing talent and innovation. As chipmaking grows, NaMo Lab is set to be a crucial base, preparing India’s next generation to lead in global semiconductor manufacturing.