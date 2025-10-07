/What is the NaMo Semiconductor Lab and why it matters for India’s future

The NaMo Semiconductor Lab is a high-tech research and training centre approved at IIT Bhubaneswar in October 2025. Backed by Rs 4.95 crore from the MPLAD scheme, it focuses on teaching students advanced chip design, training for semiconductor fabrication, and supporting India’s chip-making industry. This new lab will act as a catalyst for the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Design in India’ initiatives by supporting research and innovation in semiconductor design and fabrication. India currently accounts for 20 per cent of the world’s chip design talent, with students from 295 universities using advanced EDA tools provided by the industry.