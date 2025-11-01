/What is the Meteor missile that India plans to acquire for Rafale fighter jets after Operation Sindoor's success?

Following the success of Operation Sindoor, which reinforced India’s air superiority over Pakistan in the recent conflict, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is moving to further enhance its beyond-visual-range combat capabilities. According to ANI, a proposal worth approximately Rs. 1,500 crore for the acquisition of additional Meteor air-to-air missiles is at an advanced stage within the Defence Ministry and is expected to be approved in an upcoming high-level meeting. The missiles, developed by the European defence consortium MBDA, are intended to strengthen India’s Rafale fleet and ensure unmatched aerial dominance in future engagements.