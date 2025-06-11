/What is the highest individual score in WTC Final? Three Aussies dominate list

Published: Jun 11, 2025, 18:08 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 18:08 IST
There are three Australian batters in top five list of the highest individual score in WTC Final. Ajinkya Rahane is the only Indian while Kiwi Devon Conway completes the list.
(Photograph:AFP)
Travis Head (Australia)
Travis Head became the first player to score a century in a WTC Final. In the 2023 Final, he played an excellent innings of 163 runs off just 174 balls, hitting 25 fours and a six. His powerful knock helped Australia to score 469 runs in their first innings vs India.
(Photograph:AFP)
Steve Smith (Australia)
Australia's star batter, Steve Smith, scored 121 runs in the WTC 2023 Final against India. He faced 268 balls and hit 19 fours during his innings.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ajinkya Rahane (India)
Veteran India middle-order batter, Ajinkya Rahane played a valuable 89-run knock from 129 balls against Australia in the WTC 2023 Final. His innings include 11 fours and a six.
(Photograph:AFP)
Alex Carey (Australia)
Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey made an important unbeaten 66 in the second innings against India at The Oval in the WTC 2023 Final. He faced 105 balls and hit eight fours. His half-century helped Australia set a huge target of 444 runs.
(Photograph:AFP)
Devon Conway (New Zealand)
In the WTC 2021 Final, New Zealand opener Devon Conway scored 54 runs off 153 balls against India. He hit six fours in his slow and steady innings. His efforts helped New Zealand to reach 249 runs and take a 32-run lead in the first innings.