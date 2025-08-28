/What is the F-22 really made of? The material mix behind a stealth jet like no other

The F-22 Raptor is not only defined by its stealth profile and unmatched agility, but also by what it is made of. The materials that form its skin and structure were carefully selected to reduce radar visibility, enhance manoeuvrability, and withstand extreme stresses at supersonic speed. Among these, composite materials play a central role. While composites account for around 24 per cent of the aircraft’s weight, they cover approximately 70 per cent of its external surface, an engineering choice that makes the Raptor both lighter and far more difficult to detect by radar.

