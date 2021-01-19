What is the exact 'deficiency' of F-35 fighter jet? Lockheed reveals

Approximately 100 new deficiency reports were written in 2020 on the F-35 fighter jet, Lockheed said

F-35: Plagued by 871 software and hardware deficiencies

The Pentagon has said ‘world’s most advanced’ fifth-generation Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet, currently in service with the US military and eight allies, continue to be plagued by 871 software and hardware deficiencies.

The elite fighter aircraft is being flown by Britain and Israel.

“Approximately 100 new deficiency reports were written in 2020 and about as many were resolved and adjudicated,” Lockheed said. The company, however, added that the deficiencies were “low priority”.

(Photograph:Reuters)