/What is the Epstein Files and what being named in it really means?

Trump has signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, requiring the DOJ to release all unclassified records on Jeffrey Epstein. The “Epstein files” include legal documents, interviews, and flight logs. Being named in these files doesn’t imply guilt
US President Donald Trump signed into law the legislation requiring the release of government records on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Congress on Tuesday approved the Epstein Files Transparency Bill, and sent it to Trump's desk for signature. The bill compels the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to publicly release all unclassified documents and investigative materials related to the investigation in the case
The term “Epstein files” refers to a collection of legal documents, court records, and investigative materials connected to Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier accused of operating a sex trafficking ring involving underage girls. It also includes transcripts of interviews with victims and witnesses and details of his flight logs
It was alleged that the FBI withheld the documents to protect the identities and reputations of other influential persons named in these documents. These files have drawn international attention due to Epstein’s links to high-profile figures in politics, business, and entertainment.
A criminal case against Epstein began in 2005 after a 14-year-old girl's parents say he paid her for a massage. It was later revealed that the abuse began in 2002. By 2006, he was indicted on one state felony charge of solicitation of prostitution. In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges of solicitation of prostitution and of solicitation of prostitution with a minor.
By 2010, he settles several civil lawsuits. Much later in 2018, the Miami Herald publishes investigative reports accusing then-US Attorney Acosta in Epstein's plea deal. Renewed interest follows in the case with hints that powerful people may be involved. Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and in Aug, he is found dead under controversial circumstances in a Manhattan jail cell
Being named in the Epstein Files does NOT automatically mean involvement in a crime. The names of individual in Epstein Files means that a person’s name appears in official documents that may include flight logs, contact lists, phone records, visitor logs, legal filings, correspondence, or investigation materials.