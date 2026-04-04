/What is the difference between the F-15 Eagle and Strike Eagle?

The F-15 Eagle is a single-seat air superiority fighter designed strictly for aerial combat. The F-15E Strike Eagle is a heavier, two-seat dual-role jet equipped to carry 23,000 pounds of munitions for deep-strike ground missions.
The standard F-15 Eagle is exclusively an air superiority fighter built for dogfighting and intercepting enemy aircraft. In contrast, the F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed for both deep strike ground missions and aerial combat.
Most F-15 Eagles feature a single-seat cockpit for one pilot. The Strike Eagle demands two seats, housing a pilot in the front and a Weapon Systems Officer in the rear to manage complex air-to-ground targeting systems.
The original F-15 was built with a strict design philosophy, carrying only air-to-air missiles. The F-15E completely broke this rule, featuring modified weapons pylons capable of carrying up to 23,000 pounds of heavy ground bombs.
To fly deep behind enemy lines without sacrificing weapon capacity, the F-15E is permanently fitted with conformal fuel tanks. These unique tanks hug the fuselage, adding roughly 1,500 gallons of fuel while keeping aerodynamic drag extremely low.
Because it carries heavy ground munitions and extra fuel, the Strike Eagle features a heavily reinforced airframe. Its maximum takeoff weight is 81,000 pounds, making it significantly heavier than the 68,000-pound F-15C Eagle.
The Strike Eagle utilises the LANTIRN pod system, allowing the dual crew to fly at ultra-low altitudes and target ground facilities at night. The standard F-15 Eagle lacks this integrated ground-attack technology entirely.
To match their specific mission profiles, the two jets use distinct paint schemes. The standard F-15 Eagle is painted in a light 'Compass Ghost' grey for high-altitude combat, while the Strike Eagle uses a much darker 'Gunship Grey' for low-level night strikes.