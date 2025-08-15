/What is the difference between cyborgs and synths? Understanding future of AI beings

A cyborg is fundamentally human, flesh and blood but equipped with mechanical or digital enhancements that expand their physical or cognitive capabilities. Think of a person with a bionic arm that’s stronger than any natural limb, or a neural implant that connects directly to the internet. The organic self is still there; the machine simply augments it. Cyborgs are already a reality in primitive form: from pacemakers and cochlear implants to advanced prosthetics controlled by the mind.