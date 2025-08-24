LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What is the cost of refuelling a fighter jet in the air?

What is the cost of refuelling a fighter jet in the air?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 24, 2025, 22:46 IST | Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 22:46 IST

Aerial refuelling of a fighter jet is costly. Let’s break down why it costs more to refuel in the sky. Along with expensive equipment and extra fuel for tankers, these air-to-air operations provide a vital edge in military aviation.

What Is Aerial Refuelling?
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

What Is Aerial Refuelling?

Aerial refuelling is when a tanker aircraft transfers fuel to a fighter jet while both are flying. This lets the jet stay in the air longer, travel further.

Cost of Fuel in the Air
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Cost of Fuel in the Air

Jet fuel costs about $4-$7 per gallon, but air-to-air refuelling costs more than just the fuel. The extra cost includes tanker operation, equipment, skilled crew and special training.

Refuelling a fighter jet
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Refuelling a fighter jet

Refuelling a fighter jet like an F-16 may use 1,000 to 2,000 gallons. On fuel alone, it costs roughly $4,000 to $14,000 for a full load. That’s before counting the tanker’s own fuel use, which can double costs per delivered gallon.

Tanker Operation Expenses
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Tanker Operation Expenses

Buying and maintaining a tanker aircraft is expensive. A refuelling system itself can cost $5 to $7 million per plane, not including the ongoing maintenance and training.

Added Cost for Each Mission
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Added Cost for Each Mission

It’s estimated that tanker aircraft might burn two to three gallons of their own fuel for every gallon transferred to a fighter. This means the real cost for each gallon delivered in-flight could be twice the price of ground refuelling.

Why Not Just Refuel on the Ground?
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Why Not Just Refuel on the Ground?

While ground fuelling is cheaper, aerial refuelling lets jets fly further, avoid landing, and stay combat-ready. This capability is essential in modern air operations, so air forces consider the added cost worth it for the advantage.

Cost to refuel a fighter jet
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Cost to refuel a fighter jet

Total cost to refuel a fighter jet in the air (fuel and operation) can easily reach $8,000 to $28,000 per mission, depending on the type and distance. Reports show this figure varies by country, type of aircraft and current jet fuel price.

Trending Photo

What is the cost of refuelling a fighter jet in the air?
7

What is the cost of refuelling a fighter jet in the air?

Can a fighter jet survive lightning strikes?
7

Can a fighter jet survive lightning strikes?

What happens if two fighter jets fire missiles at each other at the same time?
7

What happens if two fighter jets fire missiles at each other at the same time?

What happens if a fighter jet canopy fails mid-air?
6

What happens if a fighter jet canopy fails mid-air?

From Pujara to Pant, meet 6 Indian players with most Test wins in SENA countries
6

From Pujara to Pant, meet 6 Indian players with most Test wins in SENA countries