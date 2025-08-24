/What is the cost of refuelling a fighter jet in the air?

Aerial refuelling of a fighter jet is costly. Let’s break down why it costs more to refuel in the sky. Along with expensive equipment and extra fuel for tankers, these air-to-air operations provide a vital edge in military aviation.
Aerial refuelling is when a tanker aircraft transfers fuel to a fighter jet while both are flying. This lets the jet stay in the air longer, travel further.
Jet fuel costs about $4-$7 per gallon, but air-to-air refuelling costs more than just the fuel. The extra cost includes tanker operation, equipment, skilled crew and special training.
Refuelling a fighter jet like an F-16 may use 1,000 to 2,000 gallons. On fuel alone, it costs roughly $4,000 to $14,000 for a full load. That’s before counting the tanker’s own fuel use, which can double costs per delivered gallon.
Buying and maintaining a tanker aircraft is expensive. A refuelling system itself can cost $5 to $7 million per plane, not including the ongoing maintenance and training.
It’s estimated that tanker aircraft might burn two to three gallons of their own fuel for every gallon transferred to a fighter. This means the real cost for each gallon delivered in-flight could be twice the price of ground refuelling.
While ground fuelling is cheaper, aerial refuelling lets jets fly further, avoid landing, and stay combat-ready. This capability is essential in modern air operations, so air forces consider the added cost worth it for the advantage.
Total cost to refuel a fighter jet in the air (fuel and operation) can easily reach $8,000 to $28,000 per mission, depending on the type and distance. Reports show this figure varies by country, type of aircraft and current jet fuel price.