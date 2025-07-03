/What is the correlation of ‘compensation’ under the Motor Vehicle Act to income disclosed in ITR 2025?

A recent legal analysis underscores how the monthly income declared in Income Tax Returns (ITRs) significantly influences compensation awarded in Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases. The following seven points explain the correlation:
The Supreme Court has confirmed that ITRs are valid and reliable evidence of income in compensation claims, when produced accurately. This offers a clearer basis for calculating compensation compared to inconsistent receipts or oral statements
In the landmark Vethambal case, the Court held that where a deceased had multiple income sources, ITR data would have offered much-needed clarity on his monthly income, sparing the court the need to rely on subjective estimation
In absence of ITRs, courts often fall back on documentary evidence such as receipts or witness statements. This led to varied income estimates, in the Vethambal case Rs 50,000/month at tribunal level reduced to Rs 20,000 by the High Court before the Supreme Court fixed it at Rs 35,000 .
Proper ITR filings can lower subjectivity, reduce litigation duration, and provide quicker, fairer resolution. The Supreme Court emphasised that accepted ITR data streamlines income computation in MACT proceedings.
Even if ITRs are produced, courts must still apply multipliers and account for future prospects, especially for self-employed or younger victims. This approach was reinforced in both the Vethambal and precedent cases.
Self-employed individuals without ITRs rely on a patchwork of evidence—receipts, contracts, bank statements, and witness testimonies—to establish consistent income. This can lead to litigation, and claims by insurers that total receipts do not equal income.
For self-employed individuals or those with non-salaried earnings, regular and accurate ITR filing acts as a safeguard. It ensures future dependants receive fair compensation without enduring protracted legal proceedings.
A strong correlation exists between disclosed ITR incomes and compensation awards under the Motor Vehicle Act. Accurate filings simplify income estimation, reduce disputes, and ensure just compensation to families. Self-employed and informal workers are advised to maintain transparent tax records to protect their beneficiaries during compensation claims.