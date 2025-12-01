LOGIN
What is BrahMos cruise missile's 'Extended Range' (ER) variant?

Published: Dec 01, 2025, 15:39 IST | Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 16:33 IST

BrahMos ER variant extends range from 290 km to 450-500 km while maintaining Mach 2.8 speed. Larger fuel tanks and improved ramjet engine enable extended strike capability. ER variant deployed on Indian Navy destroyers provides dual-role land-sea strike at extended ranges.

BrahMos ER Variant - Extended Range Upgrade Overview
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

BrahMos ER Variant - Extended Range Upgrade Overview

BrahMos Extended Range (ER) variant extends missile range to 450-500 kilometres compared to standard version's 290 kilometres range. ER variant maintains Mach 2.8 supersonic speed and dual-role capability against land and maritime targets. Extended-range version uses enhanced ramjet engine and larger fuel capacity enabling substantially increased operational reach. ER variant first tested successfully in 2017 and subsequently deployed on Indian Navy platforms providing extended strike capability.

Range Extension - From 290 km Standard to 450-500 km ER
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Range Extension - From 290 km Standard to 450-500 km ER

Standard BrahMos missile travels 290 kilometres in basic anti-ship variant configuration. Extended Range variant extends operational range to 450-500 kilometres representing 55-70 percent increase in strike distance. Range extension achieved through larger internal fuel tanks and improved engine efficiency enabling sustained cruise over extended distance. ER variant deployed on naval platforms provides significantly expanded maritime strike envelope against distant targets.

Fuel Tank Capacity - Larger Internal Tanks Enable Extended Range
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Fuel Tank Capacity - Larger Internal Tanks Enable Extended Range

BrahMos ER variant incorporates larger fuel tank capacity storing additional liquid fuel enabling extended cruise phase at Mach 2.8 speed. Increased fuel capacity distributed throughout missile body maintaining aerodynamic profile and structural balance. Ramjet engine efficiency combined with additional fuel enables 450-500 kilometre range from single launch. Fuel tank redesign represents primary engineering change enabling range extension while preserving missile compatibility with existing launchers.

Ramjet Engine Enhancement - Improved Efficiency for Extended Range
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Ramjet Engine Enhancement - Improved Efficiency for Extended Range

BrahMos ER variant uses improved ramjet engine design optimised for sustained cruise at extended distances. Enhanced engine efficiency increases fuel burn optimisation enabling missile to travel further at Mach 2.8 speeds. Engine improvements maintain thrust profile throughout extended flight duration ensuring consistent supersonic cruise. Ramjet enhancement represents key technology enabling range extension without compromising operational speed or performance characteristics.

Aerodynamic Optimisation - Refined Design for Extended Range
(Photograph: X)

Aerodynamic Optimisation - Refined Design for Extended Range

BrahMos ER variant benefits from refined aerodynamic design reducing drag during extended cruise phase enabling improved fuel efficiency. Streamlined airframe modifications minimise parasitic drag enabling missile to travel further on available fuel. Aerodynamic improvements combined with larger fuel capacity produce cumulative effect extending range to 450-500 kilometres. Design refinements maintain Mach 2.8 supersonic performance throughout extended flight envelope.

Naval Deployment - ER Variant on Indian Navy Destroyers
(Photograph: X)

Naval Deployment - ER Variant on Indian Navy Destroyers

BrahMos ER variant operationally deployed on Indian Navy guided-missile destroyers INS Visakhapatnam, INS Mormugao, and INS Chennai providing extended maritime strike capability. Naval destroyers armed with ER variants gain significantly expanded engagement zones against maritime targets at extended ranges. Extended range provides naval platforms capability to strike targets beyond 450 kilometres enabling strategic advantage in maritime operations. ER deployment on major warships represents priority modernisation of Indian Navy combat capability.

Dual-Role Capability - ER Variant Maintains Land and Sea Strike
(Photograph: Reuters)

Dual-Role Capability - ER Variant Maintains Land and Sea Strike

BrahMos ER extends range while maintaining dual-role land attack and anti-ship capability across 450-500 kilometre range. Same guidance systems enable precise targeting against maritime vessels and land-based installations at extended distances. ER variant provides unified extended-range strike platform eliminating requirement for separate land-attack or sea-attack missile variants. Dual-role capability at extended range provides operational flexibility for multi-domain warfare scenarios.

Fire-and-Forget Autonomy - ER Variant Retains Autonomous Operation
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Fire-and-Forget Autonomy - ER Variant Retains Autonomous Operation

BrahMos ER variant maintains fire-and-forget autonomous guidance system enabling missile to operate independently after launch throughout extended 450-500 kilometre range. Inertial navigation combined with GPS/GLONASS positioning enables accurate autonomous navigation to extended targets. ER variant fire-and-forget capability enables launch platform rapid egress after firing enhancing platform survivability. Retained autonomous operation ensures ER variant tactical effectiveness despite extended range requirements.

Compatibility with Existing Platforms - Launch System Integration
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Compatibility with Existing Platforms - Launch System Integration

BrahMos ER variant maintains compatibility with existing BrahMos launch systems including naval destroyer launcher platforms and land-based mobile launchers. Extended-range version fits within existing launcher constraints eliminating requirement for platform modification. Backward compatibility enables rapid deployment on current platforms without extensive integration work. ER variant plug-and-play compatibility reduces operational implementation timeframe and procurement costs.

Strategic Advantage - Extended Range Impact on Regional Security
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Strategic Advantage - Extended Range Impact on Regional Security

BrahMos ER 450-500 kilometre range extends India's maritime strike capability providing strategic advantage in Indo-Pacific operations. Extended range enables strike operations against distant maritime targets from safer launch distances reducing platform vulnerability. ER deployment strengthens India's deterrence posture enabling defence against potential adversarial threats across expanded operational envelope. Extended-range capability represents significant enhancement to India's naval warfare capability and regional strategic balance.

