/What is 'The Box'? Where USS Abraham Lincoln could be hiding in dark near Iran

Finally, "The Box" is positioned to allow for a rapid "Sprint" toward the launch point. If the order for "Day One" is given, the Lincoln can surge from the safety of "The Box" toward the Iranian coast at over 35 knots, cutting the flight time for its jets by half. This ability to "hide far and strike close" is the ultimate strategic value of the zone, it is a waiting room for war, allowing the President to hold a knife to the regime's throat without ever having to draw blood.