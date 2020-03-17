What is the actual cost of sustaining Europe's royal families?
Royal families are famous for their bizarre and extravagant ways they incur expenditure. Generally, these expenses are sponsored by citizens of there respective countries.
Here is a list of the annual cost of monarchies in Europe:
United Kingdom
The British Royal family is among the richest and the largest in Europe. The revenue of the royal family was $107 million in 2020. Every British citizen paid $1.60 to the royal family this year.
(Photograph:AFP)
Monaco
The royal house of Monaco received a revenue of $54.4 million in 2020. Out of this, every citizen of the country paid $1,386. Monaco's royals are the most expensive to their citizens.
(Photograph:AFP)
The Netherlands
The monarchy received $49.2 million in funding for 2020. From that amount, the King gets $6.5 million. Every citizen of the country paid $2.90 to the royal family.
(Photograph:AFP)
Norway
In 2019, the monarchy received $48.7 million. Out of that, $1.4 million went to the King and Queen and $1.1 million to the Crown Prince and Princess. Of that, every citizen of the country paid $9.20 to the royal family.
(Photograph:AFP)
Belgium
The Belgian royal family received $14.6 million in public money in 2018. Out of that, $12.9 million was used to cover the costs related to King Philippe's official duties. Every citizen of the country paid $1.30 to the monarchy.
(Photograph:AFP)
Denmark
The Danish royal family received $12.2 million in funding in 2018. Out of which, every citizen of the country paid $2.10 to the monarchy.
(Photograph:AFP)
Luxembourg
The royal house received $11.8 million in 2019 to cover all administrative costs. Out of this, every citizen of the country paid $19.30 to the monarchy.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sweden
The monarchy received $7.5 million in 2019. Every Swedish citizen paid $0.70 to the royal family.
(Photograph:AFP)
Spain
The Spanish royal family received $8.8 million from the country's budget in 2018. Out of this, every Spanish citizen paid $0.20 to the monarchy.