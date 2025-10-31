/What is the 9M729 missile, Russia’s most controversial weapon system?

According to Ukrainian officials, Russia has employed the 9M729 missile in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv reports that the weapon has been launched at least 23 times since August, with two earlier recorded launches in 2022, according to Reuters. These strikes reportedly targeted sites deep inside Ukrainian territory, signalling that the missile is being used operationally rather than simply serving as a deterrent. If confirmed, this would mark the first battlefield deployment of a system once banned under the INF Treaty.

