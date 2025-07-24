/What is Tayfun Block‑4? Inside Turkey’s new hypersonic ballistic missile

Türkiye now joins countries like the US, China and Russia in possessing hypersonic missile systems.
Turkey has unveiled the Tayfun Block-4, its first hypersonic ballistic missile, marking a nig leap in its defence capabilities. Developed by defence giant Roketsan, the missile was showcased on July 22, 2025 at the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul, positioning Turkey among a select group of nations with indigenous hypersonic missile technology.
Türkiye now joins countries like the US, China and Russia in possessing hypersonic missile systems. Roketsan’s Tayfun Block-4 is an advanced version of the earlier Tayfun series, already in service with Turkish forces. “The Tayfun Block-4 achieves long ranges, setting another record for the Turkish defence industry,” Roketsan said in a statement.
The Tayfun Block-4 is 6.5 metres long, weighs around 2,300 kg, and has an estimated range of 800 to 1,000 km. It is solid-fuel powered and can carry a payload of up to 500 kg, including high-explosive or fragmentation warheads. Roketsan notes its circular error probable (CEP) is within 5 metres, meaning half the missiles launched will land within 5 metres of the target.
With its multi-purpose warhead and precision, Tayfun Block-4 is designed to neutralise key strategic sites: air defence systems, command and control centres, aircraft hangars and military infrastructure. According to Roketsan, it can “destroy numerous strategic targets from kilometres away,” significantly boosting Turkey’s offensive capabilities.
The missile’s guidance system uses GPS + GLONASS aided INS or solely INS, ensuring accuracy even against electronic jamming. While most ballistic missiles briefly reach hypersonic speeds, Tayfun Block-4 is designed to sustain speeds above Mach 5 (over 6,100 km/h), making it harder to detect and intercept.
Hypersonic missiles can manoeuvre mid-flight within the atmosphere, unlike traditional ballistic missiles which follow predictable arcs. This agility makes them a challenge even for advanced air defence systems, reshaping military strategies worldwide.
India has raised concerns over Turkey’s growing defence ties with Pakistan. After the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan reportedly used Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones against India. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s recent visit to Islamabad signalled deeper cooperation in defence and other sectors.
By unveiling Tayfun Block-4, Turkey not only advances its own defence industry but also shifts the strategic balance in South Asia and the Middle East. Its ties with Pakistan, combined with this hypersonic capability, mark Ankara’s growing ambition to be a key regional military power.