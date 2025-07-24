/What is Tayfun Block‑4? Inside Turkey’s new hypersonic ballistic missile

The missile’s guidance system uses GPS + GLONASS aided INS or solely INS, ensuring accuracy even against electronic jamming. While most ballistic missiles briefly reach hypersonic speeds, Tayfun Block-4 is designed to sustain speeds above Mach 5 (over 6,100 km/h), making it harder to detect and intercept.

Hypersonic missiles can manoeuvre mid-flight within the atmosphere, unlike traditional ballistic missiles which follow predictable arcs. This agility makes them a challenge even for advanced air defence systems, reshaping military strategies worldwide.

