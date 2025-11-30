Poland recently announced it had chosen Sweden’s Saab to supply three submarines in a multi-billion-dollar deal central to Warsaw’s effort to strengthen its defences in the Baltic Sea. The decision places Saab’s Blekinge-class submarine also known as A-26 submarines at the centre of Poland’s Orka programme and has renewed global interest in a vessel Saab describes as the world’s first 5th-generation submarine. But what makes this design special, and why is it considered the first of its kind? To understand this claim, it is necessary to examine the A-26’s core features and its broader operational concept. Saab’s own published material outlines the foundations of this classification, built around meeting NATO’s emerging Multi-Domain Operations requirements and delivering a combination of stealth, intelligence gathering, seabed warfare capability and long-range strike options that mark a significant shift in modern submarine design.