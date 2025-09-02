/What is Su-57 fighter jet and why Russia may build it in India?

LOGIN
Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 02:21 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 02:21 IST

The Sukhoi Su-57 is Russia’s answer to America’s F-35, a fifth-generation stealth fighter designed for speed, agility, and advanced combat missions. 

What Exactly Is the Su-57?
1 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

What Exactly Is the Su-57?

The Su-57 is Russia’s first stealth, fifth-generation fighter jet, developed by Sukhoi. It combines supersonic cruising, advanced avionics, and stealth design to compete with US and Chinese jets.

Key Features of the Jet
2 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Key Features of the Jet

It can fly at Mach 2 speeds, has stealth capabilities to evade radar, and is equipped with advanced missile and electronic warfare systems. Its super maneuverability makes it stand out from earlier Russian jets like the Su-30.

Why India Needs It
3 / 7
(Photograph: Russian Air Force)

Why India Needs It

India’s Air Force currently relies on the Su-30 MKI, Rafale, and Mirage-2000, but none qualify as true fifth-gen stealth fighters. The Su-57 could help bridge the capability gap until India’s own AMCA is ready.

Russia’s Proposal to India
4 / 7
(Photograph: Russian Air Force)

Russia’s Proposal to India

Russia has begun studies on the investment required to set up Su-57 production in India. This would involve local assembly, using facilities like HAL’s Nashik plant, which already builds Su-30s.

Geopolitics at Play
5 / 7
(Photograph: Russian Air Force)

Geopolitics at Play

The US has hinted at offering F-35s to India, but with conditions. Russia, on the other hand, is promising technology transfer and co-production, giving India more control and independence.

Boost to ‘Make in India’ Defence Drive
6 / 7
(Photograph: Russian Air Force)

Boost to ‘Make in India’ Defence Drive

Local production of Su-57 jets would support the Make in India initiative, creating jobs, enhancing aerospace know-how, and reducing dependency on foreign imports.

The Road Ahead
7 / 7
(Photograph: Russian Air Force)

The Road Ahead

India’s indigenous AMCA fighter jet is still years away from service. Producing Su-57s in India could provide an interim solution, while also shaping a new era of Indo-Russian defence cooperation.

