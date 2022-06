Is stagflation a possibility?

Despite studies warning of stagflation, not everyone believes it will happen. Stagflation necessitates both high unemployment and high inflation, which experts do not believe is likely.

According to analysts, a recession is a foregone conclusion. The main question will be whether this is a modest recession or if we are entering stagflation.

A more plausible possibility is that we will be in a recession by 2023 if the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates at the end of the year.

