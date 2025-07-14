/What is Skynex? Ukraine’s German-made drone killers firing 1,000 rounds a minute

Skynex has shown consistent success in intercepting Russian Shahed drones over Ukraine, according to reports. On the night of 11–12 July, Ukrainian air defence forces reported shooting down 319 Shahed drones and 25 cruise missiles during one of the most intense attacks yet. Video footage released by Ukraine shows Skynex guns downing at least seven drones with rapid bursts of fire. The system has proved particularly useful against low-flying, slow-moving aerial threats where missile systems might be too costly or vulnerable to electronic countermeasures.