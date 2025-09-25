LOGIN
What is 'Sixth Schedule'? Why Ladakh protesters want it and what it means

Published: Sep 25, 2025, 14:57 IST | Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 14:57 IST

Ladakh’s tribal population fears losing land, jobs, and identity after the region became a Union Territory in 2019. The Sixth Schedule is seen as a legal guarantee to safeguard their rights against outside settlers and investors.

1. What Is the Sixth Schedule?
1. What Is the Sixth Schedule?

The Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution gives special powers to tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. It allows formation of Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) with authority over land, resources, and cultural preservation.

2. Why Ladakh Is Demanding It
2. Why Ladakh Is Demanding It

Ladakh’s tribal population fears losing land, jobs, and identity after the region became a Union Territory in 2019. The Sixth Schedule is seen as a legal guarantee to safeguard their rights against outside settlers and investors.

3. Protection of Land and Natural Resources
3. Protection of Land and Natural Resources

Under the Sixth Schedule, only locals can own land and manage forests, minerals, and water resources. Protesters believe this will prevent exploitation by big corporations and outsiders.

4. Preserving Culture and Identity
4. Preserving Culture and Identity

Ladakh has a fragile cultural ecosystem rooted in Tibetan Buddhism and local traditions. Sixth Schedule autonomy would allow locals to regulate education, language, and customs, ensuring cultural preservation.

5. Economic Control in Local Hands
5. Economic Control in Local Hands

If granted, Ladakh’s councils could decide how to use funds, regulate trade, and plan development projects, giving locals more say in shaping the economy rather than relying solely on Delhi.

6. Why the Centre Is Hesitant
6. Why the Centre Is Hesitant

Granting Sixth Schedule status could set a precedent for other regions demanding similar autonomy. The Centre also worries about maintaining tight security control in Ladakh, which borders China and Pakistan.

7. What It Means for India
7. What It Means for India

If approved, Ladakh would become the first Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule, reshaping India’s constitutional landscape. It would also signal a shift in New Delhi’s approach to balancing local autonomy with national security.

