/What is 'Sixth Schedule'? Why Ladakh protesters want it and what it means

Ladakh’s tribal population fears losing land, jobs, and identity after the region became a Union Territory in 2019. The Sixth Schedule is seen as a legal guarantee to safeguard their rights against outside settlers and investors.
The Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution gives special powers to tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. It allows formation of Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) with authority over land, resources, and cultural preservation.
Under the Sixth Schedule, only locals can own land and manage forests, minerals, and water resources. Protesters believe this will prevent exploitation by big corporations and outsiders.
Ladakh has a fragile cultural ecosystem rooted in Tibetan Buddhism and local traditions. Sixth Schedule autonomy would allow locals to regulate education, language, and customs, ensuring cultural preservation.
If granted, Ladakh’s councils could decide how to use funds, regulate trade, and plan development projects, giving locals more say in shaping the economy rather than relying solely on Delhi.
Granting Sixth Schedule status could set a precedent for other regions demanding similar autonomy. The Centre also worries about maintaining tight security control in Ladakh, which borders China and Pakistan.
If approved, Ladakh would become the first Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule, reshaping India’s constitutional landscape. It would also signal a shift in New Delhi’s approach to balancing local autonomy with national security.