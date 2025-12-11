/What is ShipOS? US Navy submarines to get AI boost from Palantir

For Palantir, this contract reinforces its status as a major defence-technology provider. The scale and duration of the ShipOS programme positions it alongside the company’s largest long-term government partnerships. Investors reacted positively to the announcement, with Palantir’s stock rising on expectations that the deal will generate multi-year revenue and strengthen the firm’s influence within the US defence sector. The contract also opens the possibility of Palantir supporting other branches of the Navy or expanding into international naval programmes.