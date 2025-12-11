/What is ShipOS? US Navy submarines to get AI boost from Palantir

ShipOS is designed to consolidate data from supply chains, production lines, engineering systems and maintenance workflows into a single interface.
The United States Navy has awarded Palantir a major contract worth roughly $448 million to support a programme known as ShipOS. Under this agreement, Palantir will deploy its advanced AI and data-integration platform across the Navy’s submarine fleet, with the objective of modernising and accelerating shipbuilding, maintenance and logistical operations. The partnership brings together multiple naval shipyards and suppliers under a unified digital ecosystem, marking one of the largest defence technology collaborations Palantir has secured to date.
ShipOS is designed to consolidate data from supply chains, production lines, engineering systems and maintenance workflows into a single interface. Instead of shipyards relying on scattered databases and manual processes, the platform automates forecasting, material tracking, scheduling and risk assessment. In pilot tests, tasks that previously required more than 160 hours of manual planning were completed in minutes, and material-review delays that once lasted weeks were shortened to just an hour. The platform effectively identifies bottlenecks before they occur, making submarine construction and repair significantly more efficient.
The US submarine industrial base has been under immense strain, especially as global tensions rise and the demand for rapid fleet deployment increases. Ageing infrastructure, labour shortages and supply-chain disruptions have slowed the production of Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines. By bringing AI and real-time data visibility into its operations, the Navy aims to improve build rates, reduce downtime and streamline maintenance cycles at a time when naval readiness is becoming increasingly critical.
For Palantir, this contract reinforces its status as a major defence-technology provider. The scale and duration of the ShipOS programme positions it alongside the company’s largest long-term government partnerships. Investors reacted positively to the announcement, with Palantir’s stock rising on expectations that the deal will generate multi-year revenue and strengthen the firm’s influence within the US defence sector. The contract also opens the possibility of Palantir supporting other branches of the Navy or expanding into international naval programmes.
If ShipOS performs at full scale, the Navy could see a measurable reduction in submarine build times and maintenance backlogs. Shipyards would have greater clarity into resource planning, supplier delays would be easier to predict and production teams would be able to coordinate far more effectively. This digital transformation may eventually extend to destroyers, aircraft carriers and other surface vessels, signalling a long-term shift toward AI-driven maritime manufacturing.
Beyond submarines, the ShipOS agreement highlights a wider trend: governments are increasingly integrating AI into military logistics, procurement and operations. Traditional defence contractors are now competing or partnering with software firms like Palantir, whose platforms can solve problems once considered too complex for manual planning. If successful, the ShipOS model may become a template for how advanced militaries transition into digitally managed fleets over the next decade.
Palantir’s partnership with the US Navy marks a structural shift in how submarines are built and maintained. By using AI to streamline workflows that were historically slow and fragmented, the Navy aims to strengthen fleet readiness at a time of rising global challenges. For Palantir, the deal cements its position as a key player in defence technology and sets the stage for future expansion into even more critical military programmes.